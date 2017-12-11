MLB Rumors: Mets Willing to Trade Matt Harvey

Here are the latest on MLB rumors, possible trade talks and free agency transactions.

By Scooby Axson
December 11, 2017

It has been a slow free agency period so far, but things are expected to pick up once the winter meetings take place this week in Orlando, Fla.

So far, the nine players who have received $17.4 million qualifying offers from their teams have turned down the offer and there has been little movement between teams and the 166 players that have filed for free agency.

The biggest blockbuster in years is expected to be completed during the meeting as the New York Yankees await word on the finalizing of a trade to send National League Most Valuable Player Giancarlo Stanton to the Bronx.

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league.

Rumors and News

• The New York Mets have talked to at least two teams about trading pitcher Matt Harvey this offseason. (New York Daily News)

• At least six teams have “expressed significant interest” in pitcher Tom Koehler. (MLB.com)

• The Oakland Athletics continue to set their sights on Cardinals OF/1B Stephen Piscotty. (MLB.com)

• Conflicting reports have surfaced concerning a deal with the Chicago Cubs and pitcher Brandon Morrow. (Southern California News Group)

• A half dozen teams are interested in first baseman Carlos Santana. Santana has already rejected the Cleveland Indians' qualifying offer. (Cleveland Plain Dealer)

• The Los Angeles Angels and CC Sabathia have held talks about possibly signing him to a deal. (New York Post)

• J.D Martinez, Eric Hosmer and Kyle Schwarber are sluggers that the Boston Red Sox are looking at. (FanRag Sports)

