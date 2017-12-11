Derek Jeter Scouting Report Sells For $102,000

The Yankees' original scouting report on Derek Jeter was sold for $102,000. 

By Scooby Axson
December 11, 2017

A New York Yankees scouting report on retired shortstop Derek Jeter sold for $102,000 on Sunday, according to Heritage Auctions.

The report was written by scout Dick Grouch in April 1992. At the time, Jeter was a high school senior in Kalamazoo, Mich.

The report said that Jeter had a "long, lean, sinewy body" with "long arms, narrow waist and thin ankles."

Among Jeter's abilities were an above average arm, with quick range, active feet and he was called "a very good runner."

Grouch wrote that Jeter was "A Yankee! A five-tool player. Will be a ML All-Star! +5!!"

The Yankees drafted Jeter with the sixth overall pick in June 1992.

Jeter spent his entire 20-year career with the Yankees, was voted to 14 All-Star Games, and helped lead them to five World Series championships.

