Things have picked up on the free agency during the winter meetings this week in Orlando, Fla.

So far, the nine players who have received $17.4 million qualifying offers from their teams have turned down the offer and there has been little movement between teams and the 166 players that have filed for free agency.

The biggest blockbuster in years has been completed as the New York Yankees finalized of a trade sending National League Most Valuable Player Giancarlo Stanton from the Miami Marlins to the Bronx.

The Marlins will get back second baseman Starlin Castro, minor league right-handed pitcher Jorge Guzman and minor league infielder Jose Devers in the deal.

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league.

Rumors and News

• The Yankees and White Sox are among the teams that has expressed interest in Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado. (ESPN.com)

• The Diamondbacks and Rangers have discusssed a possible trade involving Zack Greinke. (MLB.com)

• Slugger J.D. Martinez will meet with Boston Red Sox officials this week. (ESPN.com)

• The Dodgers are still having talks with free agent pitcher Yu Darvish (MLB.com)

• The Miami Marlins fire sale looks to be gaining steam as the Cardinals are the favorites to land Marcell Ozuna and many teams are in pursuit of teammate Christian Yelich. (USA Today)

• The Mets are weighing their second baseman options and could be eyeing Ian Kinsler, Jason Kipnis, Josh Harrison, and Cesar Hernandez. (FanRag Sports)