MLB Rumors: Cubs Interested In Yu Darvish

All the latest news after the 2017 Winter Meetings.

By Chris Chavez
December 17, 2017

The Winter Meetings have ended and this MLB offseason has picked up steam. Be sure to check in here regularly for the latest rumors, news and moves around the league.

Here is the latest news:

• The Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks have expressed the most interest in Baltimore Orioles star infielder Manny Machado as of Sunday morning. (Buster Olney, ESPN)

• The Chicago Cubs are in on Japanese ace Yu Darvish. He is coming off a season in which he went 10–12 with a 3.86 ERA and 1.16 WHIP for the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers. (Bruce Levine, 670 The Score)

• Todd Frazier remains a free agent but recently said that he would be open to changing positions in 2018. He told NJ.com, "I’m open to anything. Even second base, without a doubt. When I first came up, I was a utility guy. I’m not afraid to go back to playing another position. I’m comfortable playing any position any team wants me to play.” He was traded to the Yankees ahead of July's trade deadline and then became a pivotal figure for the team in their postseason run to the American League Championship series. He is seeking a multi-year contract. (Brendan Kuty, NJ.com)

• The Orioles continue to be interested in Kansas City Royals right-handed pitcher Danny Duffy. (Rich Kubatko, MASNsports.com)

• The San Francisco Giants inquired about Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Maikel Franco at the Winter Meetings but it is unclear if both sides made any prodress on talks. (Jim Salisbury, NBC Sports Philadelphia)

This page will be updated with more news throughout Sunday.

