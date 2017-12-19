The Winter Meetings have ended and this MLB offseason has picked up steam. Be sure to check in here regularly for the latest rumors, news and moves around the league.

Here is the latest news:

• The Atlanta Braves released Adrian Gonzalez after he was in the five-player trade from the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend. The New York Mets will "at least consider" signing the first baseman. Gonzalez played in just 71 games last year and hit .242 with three home runs. The 35-year-old has been plagued by a back injury for most of the past year. (James Wagner, New York Times)

• The Chicago Cubs met with free agent ace Yu Darvish on Monday evening. Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer were in attendance at the meeting. The Cubs have already signed Tyler Chatwood but remain very interested in Darvish, who went 10–12 with a 3.86 ERA for the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers last year. (Bruce Levine, CBS Chicago)

This post will continue to be updated as buzz picks up with possible trades and signings.