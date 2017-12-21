Darryl Strawberry Says He Used to Have Sex Between Innings

Darryl Strawberry's personal struggles have played out in the public eye. He struggled with drugs during his career and he's opened up about his battle with depression since he retired. He recently wrote a book, Don't Give Up on Me, about his struggles with addiction.

One of the addictions he's dealt with is a sex addiction, which apparently got so bad that Strawberry would sneak off into the dugout and have sex during baseball games.

Strawberry, an eight-time All-Star and four-time World Series champion, was asked about his mid-game shenanigans on The Dr. Oz Show.

"I would go between innings, and stuff like that and run back and have a little party going on," he said after acknowledging that he did in fact do the deed during baseball games. "You know, I thought it was pretty cool. That was just the addiction, the drive."

Oz then asked whether Strawberry's teammates or coaches knew about his antics.

"Well, some of them covered for me," he said with a coy smile. "It was pretty cool."

This actually isn't the first time Strawberry has discussed this publicly. In 2016, he said on SiriusXM's Mad Dog Radio that all he had to do was point out a woman in the crowd and tell a clubhouse attendant to bring her down.

Sex addiction is no joking matter, but can we get some sabermetrics on how Strawberry performed before vs. after his dugout breaks?