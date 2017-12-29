Report: Rockies, Wade Davis Agree to 3-Year, $52 Million Deal

Rockies, reliever Wade Davis reportedly agree to three-year, $52 million deal.

By Scooby Axson
December 29, 2017

The Colorado Rockies and free-agent reliever Wade Davis have agreed to a deal, reports Yahoo! Sports.

According to the report, the Rockies will give Davis a three-year deal, worth $52 million, making him the highest paid reliever in baseball in terms of annual average salary.

The deal includes a fourth-year vesting option that could potentially earn Davis up to $66 million.

Davis, 32, spent last season with the Chicago Cubs and went 4–2, with a 2.30 ERA, 1.142 WHIP, 32 saves and 79 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings.

Before his Chicago stint, he spent four seasons each with the Tampa Bay Rays and the Kansas City Royals, helping the Royals win the 2015 World Series.

Davis' signing boosts a Colorado bullpen that ranked third in the National League with 47 saves and was tops in the league in the fewest blown saves.

