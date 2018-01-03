A's Offering Free Tickets To 50th Anniversary At the Coliseum

The A's are offering the first free MLB game. 

By Chris Chavez
January 03, 2018

The Oakland Athletics have announced one of the more interesting promotions for 2018 by offering fans free tickets to their game on April 18 to celebrate 50 years of playing at the Coliseum.

Fans can register to receive the free tickets to the game through the team's website on Jan. 10. Season ticket holders do not need to sign up to receive the free tickets.

The April 18 game will be played against the Chicago White Sox.

A's President Dave Kaval noted that this is the first free MLB game.

The Athletics finished last season with a 74–87 record for last place in the American League West division. Its annual attendance of 1,475,721 was the lowest since 2011. The A's have not made the playoffs since losing the American League Wild Card game against the Kansas City Royals in 2014.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters