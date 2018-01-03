The Oakland Athletics have announced one of the more interesting promotions for 2018 by offering fans free tickets to their game on April 18 to celebrate 50 years of playing at the Coliseum.

Fans can register to receive the free tickets to the game through the team's website on Jan. 10. Season ticket holders do not need to sign up to receive the free tickets.

The April 18 game will be played against the Chicago White Sox.

A's President Dave Kaval noted that this is the first free MLB game.

The Athletics finished last season with a 74–87 record for last place in the American League West division. Its annual attendance of 1,475,721 was the lowest since 2011. The A's have not made the playoffs since losing the American League Wild Card game against the Kansas City Royals in 2014.