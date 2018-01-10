Second baseman Starlin Castro has yet to play a game for the Miami Marlins but already wants to be traded, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Castro does not want to be part of another rebuilding process like he was with the Chicago Cubs from 2010 to 2015.

Castro was acquired by the Marlins in the December trade that sent National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton to the New York Yankees. Stanton is expected to be the team's starting second baseman after the Marlins dealt Dee Gordon to the Seattle Mariners.

The New York Mets were rumored to have interest in Castro shortly after the Stanton trade, if the Marlins were willing to flip him for more prospects. Castro's contract has him slated to earn $10 million in 2018, $11 million in 2019 and includes a $16 million option or $1 million buyout for 2020.

Castro is coming off a season in which he hit .300/.338/.452 with 16 home runs and 63 RBIs in 112 games. He spent just two seasons in New York after rising to stardom with the Cubs. The Cubs traded him to the Yankees in December 2015 for pitcher Adam Warren and Brendan Ryan. The Cubs went on to win the World Series in 2016.

The Marlins are also reportedly listening to offers for outfielder Christian Yelich and catcher J.T. Realmuto as the fire sale under a new ownership group, which includes Derek Jeter, continues. The Marlins' goal is to get their Opening Day payroll around $90 million.