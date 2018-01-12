Report: Charlie Blackmon, Rockies Agree to $14 Million Deal

National League batting champion Charlie Blackmon, Rockies reportedly avoid arbitration with $14 million deal

By Scooby Axson
January 12, 2018

The Colorado Rockies center fielder Charlie Blackmon agreed to a one-year deal worth $14 million, according to FanRag Sports.

Blackmon avoided arbitration by agreeing to the deal and will become a free agent after the 2018 season.

Blackmon, 31, led the National League in total bases, hits, batting average and triples in leading the Rockies to the National League Wild Card Game.

He also had 37 home runs and 104 RBIs in 159 games, setting the single season major league record for most home runs by a leadoff batter

Blackmon, who made $7.3 million in 2017, was a Silver Slugger Award winner for the second straight year.

