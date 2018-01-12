The Orioles and third baseman Manny Machado have agreed to a $16 million dollar contract for next season, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reports.

Earlier, Feinsand reported the two parties were unable to come to terms on an agreement and had filed numbers for arbitration, but the team and Machado's agent were able to come to an agreement after filing.

The 25-year-old All-Star was one of the highest-profile arbitration-eligible players this offseason. Before the deal was complete, Machado had been linked to several other teams, including the Yankees, White Sox and Red Sox. Machado is set to become a free agent after the 2018 season.

One of baseball's superstar third basemen, Machado has made three American League All-Star teams and earned two Gold Gloves in six seasons. He's also finished top five in MVP voting for the AL twice, 2015 and 2016. In 2017, Machado batted .259 to go along with 33 home runs and 95 RBIs.

The Orioles finished 75–87 last season, last place in the American League East.