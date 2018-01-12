Report: Matt Harvey Signs One-Year, $5.6 Million Deal

Matt Harvey avoids arbitration by reportedly signing one-year, $5.6 million deal with Mets

By Scooby Axson
January 12, 2018

The New York Mets and pitcher Matt Harvey have reached agreement on a one-year, $5.625 million deal, reports USA Today.

The oft-injured pitcher went 5–7 last season with a career-worst 6.70 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 19 starts.

Harvey, 28, dealt with hamstring injury and a shoulder injury that landed him on the disabled list in 2017.

His 2016 season was cut short when he had thoracic surgery in his right shoulder. He also missed the entire 2014 season after Tommy John surgery to replace the partially torn UCL in his right elbow.

In his five MLB seasons, Harvey has a career record of 34–35 with a 3.51 ERA.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters