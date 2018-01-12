The New York Mets and pitcher Matt Harvey have reached agreement on a one-year, $5.625 million deal, reports USA Today.

The oft-injured pitcher went 5–7 last season with a career-worst 6.70 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 19 starts.

Harvey, 28, dealt with hamstring injury and a shoulder injury that landed him on the disabled list in 2017.

His 2016 season was cut short when he had thoracic surgery in his right shoulder. He also missed the entire 2014 season after Tommy John surgery to replace the partially torn UCL in his right elbow.

In his five MLB seasons, Harvey has a career record of 34–35 with a 3.51 ERA.