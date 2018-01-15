While most of us are clinging onto our New Years Resolution that it's finally time to go to the gym at least twice a week, Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks is out here to shame your lack of commitment. Seriously, get a look at this guy.

💪🏾 #2k18 A post shared by Aaron hicks (@ahicks31) on Jan 14, 2018 at 12:17pm PST

Hicks was one of the Yankees' genuine surprises of 2017, knocking 15 home runs and slashing .266/.372/.475 in 88 games, and will return as New York's fourth outfielder in 2018. His playing time might decrease after the Yankees acquired Giancarlo Stanton, and Hicks appears intent on replicating Stanton's power with whatever nutty gym routine he's embraced. Long one of the fittest and most athletic players in the big leagues, Hicks now looks prepared to bench press a Cadillac.

If he struggles to hit this season, at least he'll be the clubhouse arm-wrestling champion.