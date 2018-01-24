The Iowa baseball field used as the set of the classic movie Field of Dreams was heavily damaged by a person driving a vehicle over the wet ground.

The owner of the popular tourist attraction, Denise Stillman, told the Dubuque Telegraph Herald that the damage was discovered Tuesday morning. Field manager Al Steffen told the paper that there are gashes as deep as four inches all over the infield and outfield, as well as damage to the sprinkler system.

Iconic Dyersville movie site scarred by apparent vandalshttps://t.co/b9cut2FpVE pic.twitter.com/pDStz72feK — Telegraph Herald (@TelegraphHerald) January 24, 2018

Stillman has launched a fundraiser on GoFundMe with a goal of $15,000 to cover the repairs. As of Wednesday afternoon, donors have contributed over $3,600.

The field is free to visit and draws as many as 70,000 people to the tiny town of Dyersville every year, according to the Los Angeles Times. It usually opens on April 1 and remains open through November. Stillman plans to keep the field accessible as normal during the repairs.