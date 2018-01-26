The New York Yankees' minor league baseball team in New Jersey is adding a secondary name in honor of the state's favorite processed meat.

The Trenton Thunder will rebrand the AA affiliate as the Trenton Pork Roll on Friday nights, beginning May 18.

Players will wear special uniforms featuring the pork-based product, which is known as Taylor ham.

Concessions will sell pork roll sandwiches, and pork roll-themed merchandise will be for sale.

Thunder general manager Jeff Hurley says rebranding as the Trenton Pork Roll on Friday nights is the "perfect way to celebrate a Garden State favorite."