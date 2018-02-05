The Houston Astros and outfielder George Springer avoided arbitration by agreeing to a two-year, $24 million deal, reports USA Today.

Springer had filed for $10.5 million in arbitration; Houston countered with a $8.5 million offer.

The deal allows Springer to have one year left of arbitration after this current deal ends.

Springer, 28, hit .283 with 34 home runs and 85 RBI last season for Houston, helping the Astros win their first World Series.

He was even better in the World Series, hitting .379 with five home runs, seven RBI and adding with eight runs scored, earning series MVP honors.