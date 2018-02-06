The San Francisco Giants announced plans to retire Barry Bonds' No. 25 jersey on Aug. 11 before a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at AT&T Park.

Bonds is the 12th Giants player to get his number retired by the team. He played 15 seasons for the Giants from 1993 to 2007. He hit .312 with 381 doubles, 41 triples and 1,440 RBI in his 1,976 games with San Francisco. He hit 586 of his MLB record 762 home runs were hit in a Giants uniform.

"I'm both honored and humbled that the Giants are going to retire my number this season," Bonds said in a statement. "As I've always said, the Giants and Giants fans, are a part of my family. Growing up, Candlestick Park was my home away from home, and it is where my dad and godfather Willie played. For me to have played on the same field as them, wear the same uniform and now have my number retired, joining Willie and the other Giants legends is extremely special. Number 25 has meant a lot to me throughout my career and it is even more special that I got to share that with my dad."

Bonds was the Marlins hitting coach in 2016 but currently serves as a special advisor with the Giants' front office. Bonds received 238 votes (56.4%) in his bid to get elected into the Hall of Fame, which requires at least 75% of the vote for induction. It was just a slight increase from his previous total of 53.8% from 2017. Bonds' candidacy has been blemished by his ties to the BALCO doping scandal. His eligibility on the ballot will expire in 2022.

The first 20,000 fans in attendance will also receive a No. 25 baseball cap.