Anthony Rizzo Sends Support to His High School After Deadly Shooting: 'Stay Strong'

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Anthony Rizzo tweeted his support for his former high school and community after a deadly mass shooting in Florida on Wednesday.

By Charlotte Carroll
February 14, 2018

"This is out of control and our country is in desperate need for change," Rizzo wrote. 

Rizzo attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland where the shooting occurred. 

Rizzo recently donated $150,000 to help fund new stadium lights for the school and held a fundraiser there this past January. The baseball field was renamed in his honor. 

According to the Associated Press, 17 people have been killed with others injured.

The suspect is a former student who is 19.

