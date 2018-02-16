Marlins pitcher Dan Straily isn’t going to miss his teammates who asked to be traded during Miami’s winter fire sale.

Giancarlo Stanton and Christian Yelich were shipped out of town after making it clear that they didn’t want to be part of the Marlins’ drastic rebuilding efforts. Straily, though, is looking forward to being one of the leaders on an inexperienced club.

“I’m glad they’re gone,” Straily told reporters on Friday. “If they don’t want to be here, good for them.”

Not only is Straily happy to stick it out through the roster overhaul, he’s completely on board with the slash and burn strategy.

“I really agreed with what happened,” he said. “I feel like with the pieces they brought in, this might flip around a little quicker than people realize. I’m not saying today, but I’m excited to be here and try to mentor guys coming into the big leagues for the first time.”

Straily, 29, started 33 games for the Marlins last season and posted a 4.26 ERA. He and Jose Urena are the only two locks to make the starting rotation and will compete for the right to be the Opening Day starter.

A few of Straily’s current teammates have also asked to be traded but haven’t had their requests granted. Starlin Castro, acquired from the Yankees in the Stanton trade, wants out, as does catcher J.T. Realmuto.