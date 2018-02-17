Rays Trade Jake Odorizzi to Twins for Jermaine Palacios

By Charlotte Carroll
February 17, 2018

The Rays traded pitcher Jake Odorizzi to the Twins in exchange for minor league infielder Jermaine Palacios, the team announced Saturday.

The news was first reported by Mark Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. 

Odorizzi was 10–8 with a 4.14 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 127 strikeouts in 28 games last season.

The Rays also acquired first baseman C.J. Cron from the Angels and designated outfielder Corey Dickerson for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

The 28-year-old Cron was acquired Saturday night in exchange for a player to be named. He appeared in 100 games with 92 starts last season, hitting .248 with 16 homers and 56 RBIs.

Dickerson was the AL’s starting designated hitter in last year’s All-Star Game. His production dipped after the All-Star break, however the 28-year-old still posted career highs in several categories, including runs (84), hits (166) and home runs (27).

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

 
 

