The Diamondbacks have reportedly acquired outfielder Steve Souza from the Rays in a three-deal that sent Arizona's second baseman Brandon Drury to the Yankees, per AZCentral.com's Nick Piecoro.

Leftnader Anthony Banda is going to the Rays. The Diamondbacks are getting righthanded prospect Taylor Widener from the Yankees as well, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman.

The Rays will get two players to be named later from the Arizona, per MLB.com's Steve Gilbert.

Souza will fill JD Martinez spot, who signed a deal with the Red Sox this week. Souza hit .239 with 30 home runs in 148 games last season.

Drury he hit .267 wiht 13 home runs and 63 RBI in 135 games last season.

Widener was the Yankees No. 22 prospect according to to Baseball America. ​