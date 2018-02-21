The 2018 Major League Baseball regular season will open on the earliest day ever (excluding international events) on Thursday, March 29, and will feature every team playing on the same day.

It's the first full slate of games since 1968.

Opening Day will have eight divisional matchups, along with an Interleague game between the Tigers and Pirates. The Yankees will play at Toronto, the Giants will play at the Dodgers. The defending World Series champion Astros will open at the Rangers.

There will be nine games the following day.