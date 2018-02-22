The Rays have traded leftfielder Corey Dickerson to the Pirates in exchange for relief pitcher Daniel Hudson, middle infield prospect Tristan Gray and cash, the team announced Thursday.

Tampa Bay raised some eyebrows when they designated Dickerson for assignment on Saturday following the acquisition of C.J. Cron. That move gave them 10 days to trade or release the 2017 All-Star.

The Rays found a trade partner in the Pirates, who gave up a set-up man and a raw prospect. The cash sent to the Rays in the deal is $1 million, according to The Athletic’s Rob Biertempfel.

Dickerson gives the Pirates a veteran to compete with rookie Jordan Luplow for playing time in left. Dickerson, 28, hit .282 with an .815 OPS in 150 games as a leftfielder and DH last season.

Hudson, who turns 31 on March 9, made 71 appearances for Pittsburgh last season and had a 4.38 ERA and 1.459 WHIP in 61 2/3 innings.

Gray was a 13th-round draft pick out of Rice by the Pirates in 2017. He batted .269 in 53 games at Low-A in his pro debut.