Two-time Cy Young award winner Tim Lincecum is embarking on a comeback to the majors with the Texas Rangers, according to Jon Heyman of Fan Rag Sports.

Details of the deal have not been disclosed yet.

Lincecum, 33, did not pitch during the 2017 season. He last played for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim when he finished with a 2–6 record and 9.16 ERA in 38 1/3 innings pitched and was designated for assignment by August.

Lincecum held a throwing session for as many as 20 scouts during a workout in Seattle on Feb. 15. The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers were among the teams that were interested in Lincecum after he impressed some scouts with his fastball velocity.

Lincecum is a four-time All-Star and won three World Series titles with the Giants. He has a 110–89 career record with a 3.74 ERA in 278 MLB starts.