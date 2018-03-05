Outfielder Ichiro and the Seattle Mariners are finalizing a one-year deal that would bring back the legendary Japanese star to the place where he started his MLB career, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Ichiro is 44 years old and could serve as a temporary replacement for Ben Gamel, who injured his oblique during Spring Training.

Last year, Ichiro hit .255 with three home runs and 20 RBIs in 136 games for the Miami Marlins. He hit free agency when the Marlins declined his $2 million club option for 2018 as part of owner Derek Jeter's plan to shed payroll.

Ichiro last played for the Mariners in 2012 before being traded mid-season to the New York Yankees. He played in Seattle for 12 years and made 11 All-Star teams. He holds two franchise records with his 2,533 hits and .322 batting average.

Ichiro has previously said that he hopes to play until he's 50.