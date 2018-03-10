Royals outfielder Jorge Bonifacio has been suspended 80 games for testing postitive for a performance-enhancing drug.

Per FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman, Bonifacio had boldenone in his system, which is a banned substance.

Bonifacio, 24, hit .255 with 17 homers and 40 RBIs in 115 games in 2017, his rookie season.

A native of the Dominican Republic, Bonifacio signed with Kansas City as an international free agent in 2009.

Only two players were suspended for PEDs during the 2017 season—Pirates outfielder Starling Marte and Astros pitcher David Paulino, both of whom also received 80-game bans.