These Hispanic-Themed Minor League Hats are Amazing

As part of the "Copa de la Diversion," teams are getting new personas such as the San Antonio Flying Chanclas and the Memphis Musica.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 20, 2018

Minor League baseball has created new identities for 33 teams as part of its new initiative, the "Copa de la Diversion" or Fun Cup.

The Copa de la Diversion is a season-long event to "embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities," according to MiLB's website. 

As part of the event, teams are getting new personas such as the San Antonio Flying Chanclas and the Memphis Musica. 

Last season, three teams adopted alternate names to reflect their diverse fan bases, including the Charlotte Knights who became the Caballeros. 

At the end of this season, each team will auction its Copa de la Diversion gear and donate the proceeds to a U.S. Hispanic/Latino organization in the community. 

The 165-game event series begins on April 8 in Round Rock, Texas.  

All we can say is that these are awesome. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now