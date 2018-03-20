With less than two weeks to go until opening day, the Dodgers lost third baseman Justin Turner to a broken left wrist after he was hit by a pitch on Monday night.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced the injury on the team's television network after L.A. wrapped up a 3-1 win over the A's.

Dave Roberts tells @alannarizzo that Justin Turner has a broken wrist. — J.P. Hoornstra (@jphoornstra) March 20, 2018

Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times speculated that its unlikely Turner will return before May, but noted that the third baseman said he won't know an official prognosis until visiting a doctor on Tuesday.

From Logan Forsythe to Kiké Hernandez, the Dodgers aren't short on players to fill in for Turner. But it's unlikely any combination of players deployed by the team will be able to mirror Turner's productive .322/.415/.530 slash line from 2017. He spent nearly all of last season batting third for the Dodgers, collecting 21 home runs and 71 RBIs along the way.