One thing that becomes clear from Ben Reiter’s new article about how the Yankees landed Giancarlo Stanton is that Stanton and new Marlins minority owner Derek Jeter don’t see eye-to-eye.

Stanton, for example, wanted Jeter to at least try to compete for a half season before decimating the Marlins roster. He also refused to waive his no-trade clause to go to the Cardinals and Giants, despite Jeter’s efforts to persuade him.

One thing Jeter and Stanton can agree on, though, is that the centerfield home run sculpture at Miami’s home park is hideous.

“I can’t stand that sculpture,” Stanton told Reiter. “I never liked it. I hope Jeter takes it down. He said he wants to. I hope he does. All it does is suggest that this place is a circus, and we’re the main attraction.

“The circus is over now.”

Sadly, now that Stanton, Christian Yelich, Dee Gordon and Marcell Ozuna are gone, the dinger machine is the only thing baseball fans can identify the Marlins by. (Sorry, Dan Straily.)