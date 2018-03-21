Shohei Ohtani will make the Angels' Opening Day 25-man roster despite his shaky spring, reports USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.

Opening Day is March 29, and the Angels play the Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum.

Ohtani is tentatively scheduled to pitch the third game of the season, March 31. He is also scheduled to be on on the opening day lineup as the team's starting DH, according to Nightengale.

The 23-year-old has allowed 15 earned runs and 18 hits in 8 1/3 innings this spring. He's also struggled at the plate, hitting only three singles in 28 at-bats.

Ohtani is entering his first Major League season surrounded by tons of hype after signing with the Angels in December.