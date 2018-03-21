Chipper Jones is being inducted into the Hall of Fame this year, so Georgia governor Nathan Deal declared Tuesday "Chipper Jones Day" to celebrate the former Braves infielder's achievement.

Jones met with Deal on Tuesday in Atlanta, where the former third baseman turned heads with his custom blazer.

The inside of Jones's jacket features a collage of two photos: one of the slugger at bat and another of Jones talking to someone in front of a framed Bobby Cox jersey. Cox managed Jones during 17 seasons of the third baseman's 19-year career.

Today has been declared “Chipper Jones Day” in Georgia in honor of his upcoming induction into the @baseballhall and @RealCJ10’s suit jacket for the occasion is the GOAT 🤟 pic.twitter.com/u9bRpmym0p — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 21, 2018

Today I met with Atlanta @Braves legend @RealCJ10 to congratulate him on his first-ballot election to the Baseball Hall of Fame. I’ve also proclaimed today as “Chipper Jones Day” in his honor. pic.twitter.com/hrn3DleKGF — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) March 21, 2018

Jones is a first-ballot Hall of Famer with a .303 career batting average and 468 home runs. He also racked up plenty of accolades throughout his career as an eight-time All Star, two-time Silver Slugger and the National League MVP in 1999.

His latest look should win an award as well.