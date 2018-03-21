Chipper Jones Celebrates Chipper Jones Day With Jacket Featuring Photos Of Chipper Jones

The only way for the retired player to celebrate "Chipper Jones Day" is with, well, photos of Chipper Jones printed inside his blazer.

By Jenna West
March 21, 2018

Chipper Jones is being inducted into the Hall of Fame this year, so Georgia governor Nathan Deal declared Tuesday "Chipper Jones Day" to celebrate the former Braves infielder's achievement. 

Jones met with Deal on Tuesday in Atlanta, where the former third baseman turned heads with his custom blazer.

The inside of Jones's jacket features a collage of two photos: one of the slugger at bat and another of Jones talking to someone in front of a framed Bobby Cox jersey. Cox managed Jones during 17 seasons of the third baseman's 19-year career. 

Jones is a first-ballot Hall of Famer with a .303 career batting average and 468 home runs. He also racked up plenty of accolades throughout his career as an eight-time All Star, two-time Silver Slugger and the National League MVP in 1999. 

His latest look should win an award as well.

