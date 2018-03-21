Jury Awards $2.3M to Former MLB Pitcher Who Punched Naked Man High on LSD

By Associated Press
March 21, 2018

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California jury has awarded $2.3 million to a former Major League Baseball pitcher injured after confronting a man high on LSD trying to break into his home.

Greg Reynolds' attorney, Niall McCarthy, says a San Mateo County jury on Monday awarded Reynolds the money after finding Domenic Pintarelli and Connor Pope liable in a January 2015 incident that left his client with a broken pitching hand.

Authorities said Pintarelli was roaming the neighborhood’s streets naked and screaming when Reynolds asked him if he needed help and Pintarelli attacked him.

Later, Reynolds punched Pintarelli when he tried to enter his home, breaking his pitching hand.

Reynolds played with the Colorado Rockies in 2008 and 2011. He was with the Cincinnati Reds in 2013.

