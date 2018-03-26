MLB teams are making final preparations for the upcoming season and many new ballpark menu items have been announced.

One of the most polarizing menu items that has been unveiled is the Dilly Dog by the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park. It is a dill pickle cored and stuffed with a hot dog and then deep fried. Reactions on social media have been mixed.

Here are some of the best additions for menus across MLB ballparks:

Arizona Diamondbacks

The Asada Dog is an 18-inch Schreiner’s hot dog set on a telera roll with fries, queso blanco, carne asada, Pico de Gallo and guacamole.

The Curd and Q sounds phenomenal. It's a 1/3 lb. burger, coleslaw, barbecue pulled pork and white cheddar cheese curds on a toasted Kaiser roll. I'm hesitant on cheese curds outside the Midwest but this looks delicious.

Chicago Cubs

The Polk Street Breaded Pork Shoulder is a house-smoked and breaded pork shoulder topped with house-made pickles and Dijon sauce served on a telera roll.

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Build Your Own Tortas are left up to the fan. You get to choose between carne asada, Nopales/cactus, pulled chicken, refried beans, jalapeno, cilantro, crema and pickled onions on a breadroll.

​

New York Yankees

Bareburger is a great burger spot that aims to use fresh ingredients. There is now a Bareburger at Yankee Stadium and the best burger that they have to offer may be The Matador, which is Bison, pepper jack, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo, habanero mayo on a brioche bun.

The Tater Kegs are also a solid option. It's j umbo tater tots topped with sour cream, cheddar cheese, bacon bits and scallions all together on a skewer.

​

Tampa Bay Rays

The Rays Up Burger is Tropicana Field's signature burger that features melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and dill pickles but the real kick is the signature “Burst Sauce” before being topped off with a potato bun.

The Sunburt Nachos also sound like they could be a popular choice. It is comprised of House fried blue corn tortilla chips with golden cheese sauce, sour cream and fresh Pico de Gallo.

This post will be updated with more food as teams continue to unveil menus.