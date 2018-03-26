Tim Tebow will start the season with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, reports the New York Post's Mike Puma.

Binghamton is the Class AA affiliate of the New York Mets.

The 30-year-old quarterback turned outfielder finished the 2017 season with the St. Lucie Mets of the Florida State League. He started the season with Columbia Fireflies of the South Atlantic League

Tebow hit .226 with eight home runs in 126 minor league games last year.

In February, Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said he thinks Tebow will play in the Majors at some point.

The 2007 Heisman winner signed with the Mets in September 2016, which most thought was a publicity move.