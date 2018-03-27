David Ross and Jon Lester were a key pair in the Chicago Cubs' 2016 World Series run but their ties go back to their Boston days.

Ross was Lester's personal catcher with the Red Sox in 2013 and 2014 before Lester signed with Chicago for the 2015 season. He was able to get the Chicago front office to bring Ross on board for the 2015 and 2016 seasons to work with Lester. Together, they won two World Series rings.

It should come as no surprise that they have their fair share of stories together on and off the field. Moose of the NBC Sports Boston camera crew asked Lester for his best David Ross story and it did not disappoint.

Here's a quick transcription of the story, according to Lester:

"So the best one was actually in Boston. It was [20]14 and I had seats like six or seven rows behind home plate that my family sat it. That day, his wife was sitting there with my wife and he comes out of there – I think it was a big situation and it was later in the game. He goes, "Hey man, you see that girl in like the sixth row? Dark [haired]? She's hot isn't she?' I'm like, 'What are you talking about?' He said, 'Yeah that one right there.' He turns around and he's looking at her. 'That one right there.' I go, 'Yeah. That's your wife.' He goes, 'I know right. She's hot. Isn't she?' He turns around and walks off. Way to break up the monotony of the game."

Watch the video below:

Lester is also still taking jabs at Ross on Twitter.