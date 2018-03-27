SAN FRANCISCO — Oakland Athletics pitching prospect A.J. Puk has injured his pitching elbow, and Dr. James Andrews is recommending he have Tommy John surgery.

The left-handed Puk injured the ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow, the team said Tuesday. Puk was initially diagnosed by Dr. Doug Freedberg in Arizona, and Andrews was consulted to confirm the 22-year-old’s injury.

Puk was the sixth overall pick in the 2016 draft by Oakland out of the University of Florida. He struck out 184 batters in 125 innings split between Class A and Double-A last season, going 6-10 with a 4.03 ERA. Puk had a 3.38 ERA in four spring training appearances this season.

Another A’s pitching prospect, Jharel Cotton, had Tommy John surgery last Wednesday.