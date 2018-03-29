The Cardinals will sign free-agent relief pitcher Greg Holland to a one-year, $14 million deal, reports FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman.

The Athletic's Mark Saxon first reported a deal was in place pending a physical.

Holland will have a physical Thursday night, reports The St. Louis Post Dispatch's Derrick Gold.

The Cardinals are in New York for their opening series against the Mets. Holland could possibly join the team in New York.

Holland played for the Rockies last season, leading the National League with 41 saves. The 2017 All-Star went 3–6 with a 3.61 ERA and 70 strikeouts. He led the majors with 58 games finished.

The 32-year-old sat out 2016 season after Tommy John surgery. Before that, he played his entire career with the Royals. He was a back-to-back All-Star in 2013 and 2014.

Over his career, he has a 2.60 ERA and 186 saves.

The Cardinals take on the Mets for Opening Day on Thursday at 1:10 p.m. ET.