TORONTO — Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzkiwill have surgery Monday to remove bone spurs from both heels and is expected to miss eight weeks, general manager Ross Atkins said Friday.

The bone spurs have bothered Tulowitzki during his recovery from surgery to repair the ligament damage suffered when he stepped on C.J. Cron's foot while trying to beat out an infield hit in a game last July against the Los Angeles Angels. The five-time All-Star has not played since.

The spur on Tulowitzki's right heel was a minor irritant at the beginning of spring training, and he hoped to be able to play through it. The decision to undergo surgery came after pain also developed in his left heel.

"We felt we were making some progress then the other foot started bothering him," Atkins said.

Including this latest absence, Tulowitzki will have missed at least 30 games in seven consecutive seasons.