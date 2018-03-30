A walk-off run in the 10th inning for the Tigers was overturned in their game against the Pirates on Friday.

Detroit's Nicholas Castellanos had grounded into a fielders choice and advanced to second on a wild pitch. JaCoby Jones then hit what everyone thought was a walk-off single that sent Castellanos sliding into home.

The original call was that he was safe, avoiding the tag. The Tigers cleared the dugout, rushing the field. The entire Pittsburgh team walked off the field, believing the game was over.

But after a lengthy review of the play at the plate, the call was overturned with officials saying Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli got Castellanos on the elbow before he reached the plate.

The #Tigers win on a walk-off single by JaCoby Jones, and then they don't. We're still playing ... pic.twitter.com/nOnn0KmNyc — FOX Sports Detroit (@FOXSportsDet) March 30, 2018

It was a controversial call that left fans booing and Detorit manager Ron Gardenhire ejected.

It was Gardenhire's 74th career ejection, and he left the field after a nice kick to the dirt.

The Tigers got to extras after erasing a four-run deficit in the ninth inning.

The Pirates ended up winning 13–10 in the 13th inning.