The Arizona Diamondbacks placed outfielder Yasmany Tomas on outright waivers after he was optioned to Tripie-A Reno last week, reports the Arizona Republic.

Tomas still has three years and more than $40 million on a contract he signed in 2014. It is part of a six-year, $68.5 million deal the team gave to Tomas.

Tomas, who is owed $13.5 million, could possibly clear waivers and return to the Diamondbacks.

The 27-year-old slugger played in only 47 games last season, finishing with eight homers and 32 RBI.

Arizona hasn't missed his bat so far this season, scoring 17 runs in its past two games against the Colorado Rockies.