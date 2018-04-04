The Cardinals started off their games against the Brewers with back-back home runs from Dexter Fowler and Tommy Pham.

But, the Brewers got the last laugh, earning a 5–4​ walk-off win after back-to-back homers from Christian Yelich and Ryan Braun.

It was the first game in MLB history to both start and end with back-to-back homers.

Last night's @Cardinals-@Brewers game was the first in @MLB history to both start AND end with back-to-back homers (via @MLBStatOfTheDay). pic.twitter.com/53b4LNozAT — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 4, 2018

Milwaukee was down 4–0 after the third, and Yelich hit an RBI single to make it 4–1 in the bottom of the fifth. The Brewers added two runs in the eighth to make it 4–3.

The team was down to the last out when Yelich homered off Dominic Leone to right center to tie the game. Braun then hit the game-winner off Leone to left center.

It was Braun's fourth career game-ending homer.