The Phillies and Mets will make history Wednesday as they participate in Major League Baseball's first regular season game to stream on Facebook.

The afternoon game at Citi Field is the second in a shortened two-game series after Monday's matchup was postponed due to snow in New York.

It will be a rematch of both teams' Opening Day starters as Noah Syndergaard will take the mound for the Mets, who are currently 3-1 this season. Righty Aaron Nola will start for the Phillies (1-3).

The Mets beat the Phillies 2-0 Tuesday night after Matt Harvey pitched five shutout innings and Todd Frazier and Travis d'Arnaud put up two runs.

This is the first of 25 games that will stream on Facebook in 2018.

How to watch

Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

Live Stream: MLB Live on Facebook