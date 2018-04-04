Rockies Sign Charlie Blackmon to Six-Year Contract

The Rockies secure the Silver Slugger's place in their lineup for several more seasons.

By Jenna West
April 04, 2018

The Rockies announced Wednesday that they signed outfielder Charlie Blackmon to a six-year deal.

The contract includes player options for the last two seasons, 2022 and 2023, and is worth $108 million, according to Ken Rosenthal.

The two-time All-Star posted career bests in 2017 in batting average (.331), home runs (37), RBI (104) and games played (159). He also won the 2017 NL batting title and his second Silver Slugger award (2016, 2017).

Blackmon was previously signed to a one-year, $14 million deal for 2018. He would have become a free agent in 2019.

The center fielder debuted with the Rockies in 2011 after they drafted him in the second round in 2008 out of Georgia Tech.

