Red Sox legend David Ortiz was joined by Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman to shout "play ball" and kick off the 2018 Red Sox home opener at Fenway Park.

But as is usually the case with 'Big Papi,' the 42-year-old had some tricks up his sleeve, as he ripped off his Red Sox jersey and revealed a black t-shirt bearing the words "girl power," the popular Spice Girls' catchphrase, across his chest.

Just a few seconds later, Ortiz bellowed to the crowd that "[Boston] is her city, too," a nod to his famous speech following the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

Raisman, a Neeedham, Mass., native, won gold medals at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics in gymnastics. She was outspoken during the trial of former national team doctor Larry Nassar, who was accused by more than 150 women of sexual abuse. After delivering one of the most powerful speeches at Nassar's sentencing in January, Raisman became the public face of sexual abuse in sports and served as an inspiration for hundreds of fellow women. Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison.

Ortiz's gesture paid tribute to Raisman and other survivors' bravery, and made sure Fenway Park was well aware of their power.