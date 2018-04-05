Philadelphia Phillies manager Gabe Kapler was booed by fans at the team's home opener on Thursday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies are off to a 1–4 start to the season under their new manager.

Kapler has come under fire for his bullpen management, which included bringing a reliever into the game without being properly warmed up. In the most recent series against the New York Mets, Kapler called for a defensive infield shift and outfield alignment that backfired.

Well that didn’t take long ... Kapler booed on intros #PhilliesOpener pic.twitter.com/ofhwSpXgnM — Aaron Talasnik (@ATalasnikNBCS) April 5, 2018

Gabe Kapler greeted by boos at the home opener pic.twitter.com/Q56sdPdepd — Matt Breen (@matt_breen) April 5, 2018

Before being hired as manager, Kapler served as the Los Angeles Dodgers' director of player development. His only previous managerial experience is a season with a Boston Red Sox Single A affiliate. He also coached Team Israel in the 2013 World Baseball Classic.