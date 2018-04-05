Watch: Gabe Kapler Booed By Phillies Fans At Home Opener

Gabe Kapler did not get a warm welcome from Phillies fans.

By Chris Chavez
April 05, 2018

Philadelphia Phillies manager Gabe Kapler was booed by fans at the team's home opener on Thursday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies are off to a 1–4 start to the season under their new manager.

Kapler has come under fire for his bullpen management, which included bringing a reliever into the game without being properly warmed up. In the most recent series against the New York Mets, Kapler called for a defensive infield shift and outfield alignment that backfired.

Watch the fans boo Kapler below:

Before being hired as manager, Kapler served as the Los Angeles Dodgers' director of player development. His only previous managerial experience is a season with a Boston Red Sox Single A affiliate. He also coached Team Israel in the 2013 World Baseball Classic.

