Watch: Nationals' Anthony Rendon Flips Bat, Says Nothing, Gets Ejected

Soon after, manager Dave Martinez came running on the field and got his first career ejection. 

By Charlotte Carroll
April 07, 2018

The Nationals' Anthony Rendon was ejected after striking out looking, flipping his bat and appearing to say nothing on Friday against the Mets.  

Soon after, manager Dave Martinez came running on the field and was ejected. 

The call came from umpire Marty Foster and was the last out in the bottom of the third for Washington.  

After the ejection, Martinez threw his hat and kicked the dirt of the batter's box. It was his first career ejection. 

The two pitches Rendon struck out on appeared to be borderline of the strike zone. 

