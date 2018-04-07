The Nationals' Anthony Rendon was ejected after striking out looking, flipping his bat and appearing to say nothing on Friday against the Mets.

Soon after, manager Dave Martinez came running on the field and was ejected.

The call came from umpire Marty Foster and was the last out in the bottom of the third for Washington.

Anthony Rendon got ejected for this. pic.twitter.com/8K7TjnuPHP — Nationals on MASN (@masnNationals) April 7, 2018

Anthony Rendon:



- Strikes out looking

- Flips bat

- Doesn't say a word



...gets ejected? pic.twitter.com/p0JSFUDgEP — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 7, 2018

After the ejection, Martinez threw his hat and kicked the dirt of the batter's box. It was his first career ejection.

Davey Martinez with a throwback reaction after being tossed from the game pic.twitter.com/vIbP6HyOK1 — Danny (@recordsANDradio) April 7, 2018

The two pitches Rendon struck out on appeared to be borderline of the strike zone.

Here's the location on the two pitches Anthony Rendon struck out on pic.twitter.com/EBXpdylXZG — Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) April 7, 2018

