Watch: Cardinals, Diamondbacks Get Into Benches-Clearing Scuffle After Torey Lovullo Ejected

Yadier Molina didn't like something Torey Lovullo said.

By Chris Chavez
April 08, 2018

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was ejected in the second inning of Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals as a brawl erupted between the two teams.

Lovullo disputed a third strike call on A.J. Pollock, which resulted in an argument with umpire Tim Timmons and St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina.

Molina moved toward Lovullo before they were separated and the benched cleared.

Watch the argument below:

Molina was not ejected from the game.

