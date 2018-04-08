Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was ejected in the second inning of Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals as a brawl erupted between the two teams.

Lovullo disputed a third strike call on A.J. Pollock, which resulted in an argument with umpire Tim Timmons and St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina.

Molina moved toward Lovullo before they were separated and the benched cleared.

Watch the argument below:

Cardinals, D-backs benches clear after an argument at home plate. pic.twitter.com/8JuybxkWOH — MLB (@MLB) April 8, 2018

Bah, FSA has the audio on Lovullo, but wouldn't air it pic.twitter.com/dPBz5h96Uk — VanHickslestein (@VanHicklestein) April 8, 2018

Molina was not ejected from the game.