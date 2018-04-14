Shohei Ohtani has been getting a lot of attention with his transition to the Angels after leaving Japan. Despite that, he apparently appreciates silence when at bat.

Three Japanese college women, all exchange students, were attending the Angels game against the Royals in Kansas City Friday night when they were asked to quiet down, according to USA Today.

The students were reportedly cheering loudly for Ohtani during his at bats. A security guard came over to their seats and said the visiting dugout requested they keep it down.

Only 15,011 fans were present in Kauffman Stadium, reports USA Today, but it's not unusual for fans to be loud at ballgames.

"He heard it, he's thankful for the cheers," said Ippei Mizuhara, Ohtani's interpreter, to USA Today. "but at the plate, he likes to focus and block out the noise."

Ohtani appreciated the girls quieting down after the Angels made their request.

"I was aware of that but I wasn't the one that asked for that," said Ohtani. "[The Angels] just did it so everyone could focus at the plate."

Ohtani went 2-for-4 with his first double on Friday night.

Apparently a little silence goes a long way.