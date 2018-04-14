The Angels Asked Fans To Quiet Down For Shohei Ohtani's At Bats

Apparently a little silence goes a long way for Ohtani.

By Jenna West
April 14, 2018

Shohei Ohtani has been getting a lot of attention with his transition to the Angels after leaving Japan. Despite that, he apparently appreciates silence when at bat.

Three Japanese college women, all exchange students, were attending the Angels game against the Royals in Kansas City Friday night when they were asked to quiet down, according to USA Today. 

The students were reportedly cheering loudly for Ohtani during his at bats. A security guard came over to their seats and said the visiting dugout requested they keep it down.

Only 15,011 fans were present in Kauffman Stadium, reports USA Today, but it's not unusual for fans to be loud at ballgames.

MLB
Shohei Ohtani Wants the Angels to Play Him More Often

"He heard it, he's thankful for the cheers," said Ippei Mizuhara, Ohtani's interpreter, to USA Today. "but at the plate, he likes to focus and block out the noise."

Ohtani appreciated the girls quieting down after the Angels made their request.

"I was aware of that but I wasn't the one that asked for that," said Ohtani. "[The Angels] just did it so everyone could focus at the plate."

Ohtani went 2-for-4 with his first double on Friday night.

Apparently a little silence goes a long way.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)