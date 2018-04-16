Watch: Bryce Harper Hits Broken Bat Home Run In Citi Field

Bryce Harper had no trouble going deep early in Monday's game despite his bat breaking.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 16, 2018

Bryce Harper hit his eighth home run of the season Monday when he took Jacob deGrom deep in the first inning to give the Nationals a 1-0 lead over the Mets.

While Harper getting his MLB-leading eighth homer in just 17 games is certainly impressive, the fact that he hit a long ball with a broken field at Citi Field is much more important.

On the first pitch of his at-bat, Harper smacked the ball 406 feet to rightfield to get the scoring started in the game despite his bat shattering upon contact. This was the 2015 NL MVP's second homer in as many games.

The Mets pushed a run across in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game at 1.

