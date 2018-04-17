Watch: Francisco Lindor Homers In Front Of Home Crowd In Puerto Rico, Fans Go Wild

Francisco Lindor is quite the crowd favorite in Puerto Rico.

By Chris Chavez
April 17, 2018

Cleveland Indians star Francisco Lindor hit a home run off Jake Odorizzi in the top of the fifth inning of Tuesday night's game against the Minnesota Twins at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan. Puerto Rico.

Lindor was born in Caguas, Puerto Rico and moved to Florida when he was 12 years old. He told reporters that he grew up attending Montreal Expos games in Puerto Rico. He spent some of his time on this trip visiting his old school and family.

The Indians selected him in the first round of the 2011 MLB draft. He's been a star ever since with two All-Star appearances, a Gold Glove award and a Silver Slugger award.

His two-run home run not only gave the Indians the lead but also brought the house down as fans went crazy.

Watch the home run below:

It marked the second home run of Lindor's season. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)