Cleveland Indians star Francisco Lindor hit a home run off Jake Odorizzi in the top of the fifth inning of Tuesday night's game against the Minnesota Twins at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan. Puerto Rico.

Lindor was born in Caguas, Puerto Rico and moved to Florida when he was 12 years old. He told reporters that he grew up attending Montreal Expos games in Puerto Rico. He spent some of his time on this trip visiting his old school and family.

The Indians selected him in the first round of the 2011 MLB draft. He's been a star ever since with two All-Star appearances, a Gold Glove award and a Silver Slugger award.

His two-run home run not only gave the Indians the lead but also brought the house down as fans went crazy.

Watch the home run below:

The perfect homecoming moment for Francisco Lindor



🇵🇷 👏 🇵🇷 👏 🇵🇷pic.twitter.com/nw4Fev48od — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 18, 2018

It marked the second home run of Lindor's season.